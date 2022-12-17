Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was arrested by local authorities Saturday on charges of “spreading falsehoods” about nationwide protests in the country, the Associated Press reported.

AP cited a report from The Islamic Republic News Agency, which said the 38-year-old was detained after expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, a protestor who was executed on Dec. 9 after being accused of being a “rioter” who wounded a member of a paramilitary force with a machete.

“His name was Mohsen Shekari,” Alidoosti wrote in an Instagram post. “Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.”

According to the state media’s Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested for not providing ”any documents in line with her claims.″ The IRNA added that other Iranian celebrities have ″been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content,″ and that some had been arrested.

Award-winning Iranian actress #TaranehAlidoosti has been arrested in Tehran.



She has peacefully raised her voice to #StopExecutionsInIran and posted a photo of herself without the forced-hijab in support of the country's "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement.#ترانه_علیدوستی pic.twitter.com/cWb8EAO6OR — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) December 17, 2022

According to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the protests, at least 495 people have been killed in the country’s demonstrations, while over 18,200 people have been detained.

As of Saturday, Alidoosti’s Instagram account, which had approximately 8 million followers, has been removed. Her Twitter account has also been suspended. Representatives for Meta and Twitter did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

In addition to her role in “The Salesman,” Alidoosti has starred in films including “The Beautiful City” and “About Elly.”