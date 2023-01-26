‘The Flipping El Moussas’ With Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Gets Premiere Date at HGTV

HGTV’s new follow-doc “The Flipping El Moussas” officially has a premiere date. The series will star real estate investor and HGTV alum Tarek and his wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae.

On March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, “Selling Sunset” and “Tarek’s Flip Flop” fans will be get to see their two faves on screen as they jump-start their lives together, as the couple prepares for a new baby and Heather gets introduced to Tarek’s house flipping business. As they juggle unique challenges like going to ultrasound appointments, Heather steps in to help Tarek make strategic choices with her background in luxury real estate while Tarek keeps tabs on the project budgets.

“We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” Tarek said. “We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy,” added Heather Rae.

The show, which is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc., will kick off with a 10-episode premiere. The couple’s focus will be on a massive project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.