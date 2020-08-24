“Orange Is the New Black” actress Taryn Manning is set to bring the “Karen” meme to life in a new suspense thriller in which she’ll play a Southern white woman who terrorizes her Black neighbors, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“Karen” is from writer-director Coke Daniels (“Fruits of the Heart”) and is described as a social commentary with a “powerful message.”

No logline was immediately available, but TMZ reported that in the film, Manning will play Karen White, an entitled white woman from the South set on ousting her Black neighbors, who are Black Lives Matter supporters, from her neighborhood.

Managers Vanzil and Victor Burke are executive producing “Karen.” Daniels on behalf of his Flixville USA and Manning are also producing with Craig Chapman, and the producers are eyeing to begin production in 2020 in the hopes of releasing the film by early 2021. No studio or distributor is attached.

“Karen” has become a stereotypical, pejorative term online generally used to describe “rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle aged white women,” according to a definition via Urban Dictionary. The name has emerged as people have become briefly internet famous for calling the cops on Black bystanders.

Manning finished her run on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” back in 2019. She also recently appeared in “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.”

TMZ first reported the news of the project.