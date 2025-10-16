‘Task’ Notches 4 Million Viewers With Penultimate Episode, Up 32% From Premiere

Brad Ingelsby’s “Task” has seen steady growth over the course of its season, with its penultimate episode seeing a 32% rise in viewers compared to its premiere.

Episode 6, which debuted Sunday, Oct. 12, brought in more than 4 million U.S. viewers across HBO, HBO Max and other streaming platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing data and internal figures from Warner Bros. Discovery. The strong viewership marks a significant uptick from the 3.1 million viewers brought in by the premiere episode, which boosted “Task” to rank among the top 5 HBO series debuts in platform history.

Since its September premiere, “Task” Episode 1 has surpassed 10 million U.S. viewers, and marks one of the fastest growth rates of any recent debut season.

The “Task” premiere scored 26% more viewers than the premiere of Ingelsby’s HBO series “Mare of Easttown,” and “Task” is showing a similar trajectory and performance as “Mare of Easttown” as it averages 6.7 million viewers per episode. “Mare of Easttown” averaged 6.8 million viewers per episode during its run, and went on to average nearly 13 million viewers.

As Tim Robinson’s “The Chair Company” made its debut on Sunday night, the premiere episode tallied up 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, per Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures.

With the premiere numbers, “The Chair Company” stands as the most-watched HBO comedy series debut in over 5 years, and is among the top 3 comedy series premieres in HBO Max history.

“The Chair Company” stars Robinson, who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy, per the official logline.

The season finale of “Task,” which is set in the same working-class suburbs of Philadelphia as “Mare of Easttown,” will debut Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.