Tate Taylor to Direct Jean Smart in Biopic ‘Miss Macy’ at Amblin Partners
Pulitzer Prize winner Beth Henley to write script based on life of Trisha Mitchell Coburn
Brian Welk | July 13, 2020 @ 10:40 AM
Last Updated: July 13, 2020 @ 10:42 AM
Tate Taylor is attached to direct “Watchmen” and “Fargo” star Jean Smart in a biographical film about the life of Trisha Mitchell Coburn called “Miss Macy” at Amblin Partners, the studio announced Monday.
Amblin is developing the film that has Taylor attached to direct and produce, with Pulitzer Prize winner Beth Henley (“Crimes of the Heart,” “Nobody’s Fool”) writing the script.
The film will tell the true story of a young girl, who is plucked from her unhappy home life and set on a path
for success by an eccentric woman and mentor who sees something special in her. Smart will star as the title character.
Smart is a three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee, and she won the 2020 Critics’ Choice Award for her role in “Watchmen.” She’ll next appear in “Superintelligence” alongside Melissa McCarthy and the limited series “Mare of Easttown” opposite Kate Winslet.
