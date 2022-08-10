Tatiana Maslany to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ Series for AMC Networks Inspired by ‘Lolita’ Author’s Marriage

Tatiana Maslany is heading back to the AMC Networks family. The actress, who previously starred on AMC’s BBC America series “Orphan Black,” will star in and executive produce “Invitation to a Bonfire.”

Due out 2023, the series is psychological thriller based on the novel by Adrienne Celt.

It is inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s co-dependent marriage. The real life Vladimir Nabokov wrote the controversial 1955 novel “Lolita.”

The show is set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey. It follows Zoya (Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member (Pilou Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife (Tatiana Maslany). The cast also includes Ngozi Anyanwu.

Maslany’s character, Vera Orlov, is described as more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor and his everything.

The series hails from creator, showrunner and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (“Physical”). Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen are executive producers and Carolyn Daucher is a producer.

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic

and career-defining performance in ‘Orphan Black.’ We’re thrilled to have her join ‘Invitation to a

Bonfire’s’ talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-

screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer,” Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ president of Entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

