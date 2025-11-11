Tatsuya Nakadai, Star of ‘The Human Condition’ Trilogy and ‘Harakiri,’ Dies at 92

Tatsuya Nakadai, a Japanese film legend known for his work in “The Human Condition” trilogy, “Harakiri” and other iconic movies, has died, according to media reports. He was 92.

The actor’s death was first reported by The Japan News on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time. No other details, including cause of death, were shared.

Representatives for Nakadai did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Born Motohisa Nakadai on Dec. 13, 1932, he went on to become known as one of Japan’s greatest actors, boasting more than 100 screen credits to his name. His stardom reached international heights, namely thanks to his work in historical films and samurai dramas.

In fact, Nakadai was widely known for Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 historical epic (and a Japanese adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “King Lear”), titled “Ran.” In the film, Nakadai played the main character, Hidetora Ichimonji, a powerful yet elderly warlord.

“Ran” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. The film won the Oscar for costume design.

Prior to his success in “Ran,” Nakadai starred in the aforementioned “The Human Condition” trilogy for Masaki Kobayashi, whom he collaborated frequently with.

In total, Nakadai appeared in 11 films directed by Kobayashi — including the latter’s 1962 period drama, “Harakiri,” in which he played samurai Tsugumo Hanshirō.

Other notable credits throughout his seven decade career include 1964’s “Kwaidan,” 1966’s “The Sword of Doom,” 1966’s “The Face of Another,” 1967’s “Samurai Rebellion” and 1980’s “Kagemusha.” He was also a celebrated stage actor.

Back in 2015, Nakadai was honored with Japan’s Order of Culture, which is awarded to those who’ve made contributions to art, literature, science, technology, etc.