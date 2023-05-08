40 years after the classic sitcom came to an end, 4 members of the cast of “Taxi” reunited for lunch. Luckily for fans of the show, the group — Christopher Lloyd, Judd Hirsh, Carol Kane and Tony Danza –later shared the moment on Twitter with a charming photo posted to Lloyd’s Twitter account.

“What the hell is going on here?” Lloyd asked in the tweet.

What the hell is going on here? #taxi pic.twitter.com/47G9jofAtR — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) May 8, 2023

For those who don’t remember, “Taxi” was a very well regarded sitcom that aired from 1978-1983, first on ABC before it was canceled after Season 4, then revived on NBC for its 5th and final season. The show followed a group of disillusioned misfits working for a Manhattan cab company, anchored by Hirsch’s Alex Reiger, who happens to be the only employee that doesn’t consider the job temporary. It struggled somewhat in ratings but routinely earned critical acclaim and Emmys.

Though it’s generally considered one of the greatest-ever sitcoms, “Taxi” is likely best-remembered as the show that made Andy Kaufman famous. Kaufman of course tragically died of lung cancer in 1984 at age 35, less than a year after “Taxi” went off the year. Since his death he’s become regarded as one of the most influential comedians in American history. But it also featured a stellar cast that not only included the people featured in the photograph above, but also Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner and the late Jeff Conaway.

But of course, the people featured in the photograph have distinguished careers of their own, and it’s nice to see despite their successes they’re all still friends. And of course, their reunion had at least one of their famous fans celebrating.

🙌 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2023

But to answer Lloyd’s question, hopefully, what’s going on is someone off camera smart enough to put these very funny people into a fun project (once the strike is over of course).

But no, before you ask, there is no evidence that Andy Kaufman really did fake his death and is the person holding the camera.