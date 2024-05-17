Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley Cast in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘Forever, Interrupted’ Limited Series

The series is in the works at Netflix and A24

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley
Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley (Credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley are set to star in “Forever, Interrupted” – the latest TV adaptation of one of bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel. The limited series is being developed by Netflix and A24.

“Forever, Interrupted” begins with Elsie (Qualley) and Ben beginning a whirlwind romance that leads to marriage in a matter of months. Just nine days after eloping, Ben is killed in an accident and Elsie is forced to confront Susan – her mother-in-law who she’s never met and doesn’t know she exists. The book interweaves Elsie and Ben’s love story with Elsie and Susan’s grieving process.

Julia Bicknell, who recently served as a writer/producer for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” will write the adaptation and act as showrunner. Dern, Qualley and Reid will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades, Alison Mo Masey, Brad Mendelsohn, Jayme Lemons and Brett Hedblom.

Reid’s books have already garnered success as limited series. “Daisy Jones and the Six” debuted on Amazon Prime in early 2023 to much praise. TheWrap reviewer Thelma Adams called the show one “you could dance to.”

Reid is also know for her books “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Malibu Rising” and “Carrie Soto Is Back.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.

Sam Claflin and Riley Keough in "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Read Next
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.