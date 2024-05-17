Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley are set to star in “Forever, Interrupted” – the latest TV adaptation of one of bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel. The limited series is being developed by Netflix and A24.

“Forever, Interrupted” begins with Elsie (Qualley) and Ben beginning a whirlwind romance that leads to marriage in a matter of months. Just nine days after eloping, Ben is killed in an accident and Elsie is forced to confront Susan – her mother-in-law who she’s never met and doesn’t know she exists. The book interweaves Elsie and Ben’s love story with Elsie and Susan’s grieving process.

Julia Bicknell, who recently served as a writer/producer for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” will write the adaptation and act as showrunner. Dern, Qualley and Reid will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades, Alison Mo Masey, Brad Mendelsohn, Jayme Lemons and Brett Hedblom.

Reid’s books have already garnered success as limited series. “Daisy Jones and the Six” debuted on Amazon Prime in early 2023 to much praise. TheWrap reviewer Thelma Adams called the show one “you could dance to.”

Reid is also know for her books “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Malibu Rising” and “Carrie Soto Is Back.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.