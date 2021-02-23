Taylor Kitsch has been cast to star alongside Chris Pratt in the Amazon thriller series “The Terminal List,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The series, based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Per Amazon, “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and James Reece’s best friend. Now a member of CIA Ground Branch, Edwards uses his intelligence access and operator skillset to help Reece seek his vengeance.

David DiGilio is writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside Pratt and director Antoine Fuqua.

The drama is a co-production between MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the two companies behind HBO’s “The Outsider.” Jon Schumacher of Pratt’s Indivisible Productions and writer Daniel Shattuck also serve as executive producers.

Deadline first reported the news of Taylor Kitsch’s casting.