‘Call of Duty’: Taylor Sheridan, Peter Berg to Team on Paramount Movie

Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg have closed deals to write the live-action feature film adaptation of “Call of Duty” at Paramount Pictures and Activision, TheWrap has learned. Berg is also attached to direct.

The news comes as the “Yellowstone” creator prepares to move his film deal to Universal next year. Sheridan will also produce with Berg and his team along with David Glasser.

In addition to being longtime friends, Berg and Sheridan’s prior collaborations include “Hell or High Water,” which received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay and “Wind River.”

Paramount and Activision will develop and produce, with Paramount distributing.

The video game series, which started off as a World War II-set adventure but has since transitioned to modern day, “has been the No. 1 best-selling video game series in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years with over 500 million copies sold globally, reaching hundreds of millions of players worldwide, and driving pop culture conversations for over two decades,” according to the official release.

