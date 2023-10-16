A security guard who worked for Taylor Swift during the “Eras” tour this summer has left the U.S. for Israel to enroll in the Israel Defense Forces following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Israeli journalist Eran Swissa of Israel Hayom broke the news of the bodyguard’s decision to enroll in the IDF’s efforts. Speaking anonymously to the news publication in a story published Sunday, the bodyguard-turned-soldier said that he “could not stand on the sidelines” of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He also urged fans of Swift and those following his story to not “be on the wrong side of history.”

“I got a pretty great life back in the U.S.,” Swift’s former security guard told Swissa in a statement. “I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn’t have to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis. Don’t stand by and do nothing. Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

After news of his departure for Israel broke, fans revisited a video from September of the security guard intensely scanning the “Eras” tour crowd as Swift walked out of the stadium in her “Midnights” royal blue bodysuit and waved to fans.

One of the comments pointed out that the guard had prior military experience, in which soldiers are taught to have their heads on a swivel constantly.

“It would be an insult to animals around the world to call these terrorists ‘animals,’” the solider continued in his statement. “They killed and butchered families in their beds along with the family’s pets, and in the end also burned down their houses. Try to imagine this happening in your neighborhood, or to your family.”

Swissa’s article says that the guard left Las Vegas for Israel. Swissa also told Variety that the security guard had been born at a Kibbutz in Israel before he came to America for work.