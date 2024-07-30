Taylor Swift Left ‘Completely in Shock’ After Knife Attacker Kills 3 Children at Southport Dance Class

Taylor Swift is “completely in shock” after three children were killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class themed around her music in Southport, England.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock … The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” the singer shared in a Tuesday Instagram Story. “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The singer’s response comes a day after a 17-year-old male suspect attacked attendees at a Swift-themed dance class. He is currently in police custody. Five children and two adults are reportedly still in critical condition, per the BBC.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story (Instagram/@TaylorSwift)

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said in a Monday press conference.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the motivation for the incident remains unclear. However, counterterrorism Police Northwest have offered their support,” she added.

King Charles also issued a statement on Monday, saying, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack,” his message concluded.