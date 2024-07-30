Taylor Swift Left ‘Completely in Shock’ After Knife Attacker Kills 3 Children at Southport Dance Class

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” the singer shares following the mass stabbing in England

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Grammys (Getty Images)
and

Taylor Swift is “completely in shock” after three children were killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class themed around her music in Southport, England.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock … The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” the singer shared in a Tuesday Instagram Story. “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The singer’s response comes a day after a 17-year-old male suspect attacked attendees at a Swift-themed dance class. He is currently in police custody. Five children and two adults are reportedly still in critical condition, per the BBC.

Taylor Swift's Instagram Story (Instagram/@TaylorSwift)
Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story (Instagram/@TaylorSwift)

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said in a Monday press conference.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the motivation for the incident remains unclear. However, counterterrorism Police Northwest have offered their support,” she added.

King Charles also issued a statement on Monday, saying, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack,” his message concluded.

the-bear-season-3-taylor-swift-richie
Read Next
‘The Bear’ Season 3 Drops Another Taylor Swift Moment

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments