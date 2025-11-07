Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman Named as Potential Witnesses in Unsealed Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Court Docs

A court filing from Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni has been unsealed — and named several celebrities including Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman as potential witnesses.

The filing, which dates back to July 2025, was unsealed Wednesday by court order and obtained by TheWrap. In the document, Lively names more than 100 individuals as potential witnesses, with Swift, Blunt and Jackman among them.

Other named individuals include Isabela Ferrer, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle and Este), Colleen Hoover, Ryan Reynolds and Jenny Slate. Lively’s “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn were also featured.

This was not the only bit of news unsealed in the now infamous court case between the “It Ends With Us” stars. The documents also revealed that Lively’s lawyers are seeking $161 million in damages from her co-star/director. This number was determined by Lively’s attorneys who alleged that she lost roughly $56 million in potential earnings as an actor, producer and public speaker. Her beauty label Blake Brown allegedly lost another $49 million, while harm to the reputation of her Betty Buzz/Betty Booze drink brand lost $22 million.

The individuals included in the filing are listed as potential witnesses who may have insight into the effect Baldoni’s actions may have had on Lively’s image, career and earnings.

On Monday, TheWrap obtained a motion showing that Lively, Reynolds and The Times have all filed for a final judgment on the case, citing Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios’ failure to meet the court’s order on Oct. 17 to show just cause for why the case should continue. According to court documents, Lively was the only party to respond to the order, submitting a letter asking the judge to declare a final judgment, while also requesting that her pending motions for her legal fees remain active. The judge agreed to Lively’s request.

The move came several months after Judge Lewis J. Liman originally dismissed Baldoni’s case in June. In the wake of that dismissal, Baldoni was given time to submit an amended complaint. However, the “It Ends With Us” director and star failed to do so in the time given to him.

Lively is scheduled to go to trial next March.