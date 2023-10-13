‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Earns $2.8 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” began what’s expected to be a robust global theatrical release with $2.8 million in Thursday preview screenings. Showings began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening in 2,700 theaters.

Hopes are high that the film, which was distributed not by a studio but AMC Theatres, will open above $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide. We’re still talking about a $20 million concert documentary with minimal marketing, so a profitable run is all but assured.

If that Thursday figure seems low considering the hype and pre-release discourse, remember that the advance-night showings were only announced and put on sale on Wednesday evening.