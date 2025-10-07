Taylor Swift Clarifies Rumor She Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I’m Just Too Locked In’ | Video

Taylor Swift set the record straight on whether she actually turned down the Super Bowl halftime show during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy winner swung by the NBC late night show on Monday to promote her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” and cleared up a few rumors about herself in the process.

Specifically, Swift indicated that she was approached by Jay-Z and Roc Nation to see if she was possibly interested in hitting the stage at Super Bowl LX — but made it clear she was never formally offered the gig.

“Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close,” Swift told host Jimmy Fallon. “They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about [the Super Bowl]?’ And that’s not like an official offer or like, a conference room conversation.”

As she continued, Swift explained that she’s always been able to tell “the truth” to Jay-Z, which is that she’s far too focused on fiancé Travis Kelce’s performance during football season to tackle the halftime show.

“I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” she went on. “That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.”

Since going public with their relationship in 2023, Swift has been a regular fixture at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, where he plays as a tight end. In fact, constant NFL coverage about her presence at games sparked outcry from football fans, prompting Swift to make a coy dig at them in her Time Person of the Year cover story.

.@taylorswift13 addresses rumors that she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show 👀 #TaylorOnFallon #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZPFIpozZ1J — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 7, 2025

Swift added on “The Tonight Show”: “Can you imagine that he’s out there every single week like, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”

However, Swift said her decision to abstain from performing at the Super Bowl was not one co-signed by her fiancé, as she noted “he’d love for me to do it.”

In the wake of Swift’s disinterest in performing at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny was tapped as the halftime performer, prompting a mixed reaction online.

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock on Feb. 8, 2026.