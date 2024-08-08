Taylor Swift Fans Make the Best of Canceled Vienna Shows in Group Sing-along After Terror Threat

Taylor Swift fans in Austria are finding ways to overcome the sadness they feel after a terrorist threat led to the cancellation of Swift’s concert in Vienna – and one of them is by joining song together.

On Thursday, thousands gathered on the streets of Vienna after thee of Swift’s shows were canceled following a thwarted terror plot that end with two suspects arrested. The Grammy-winning pop star was slated to take the stage at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Instead, Swifties took it upon themselves to play out Swift’s most iconic songs.

“Dear Swifties, we feel for you. Here you can sing your heart out,” a sign posted outside of several fans gathered. The message was translated from German to English, using Google translation.

Three #TaylorSwift concerts in #Vienna were canceled due to terrorist threats.



A local church decided to play her songs for fans to gather and show solidarity, while another group sang in different parts of the city.



65,000 were expected daily, with 22,000 outside the venue. pic.twitter.com/tCn5mHJbvd — Egzona Bokshi (@BokshiEgzona) August 8, 2024

A church also opened itself up to fans to join in song together in the pews. In a series of photos and images posted to X, fans can be heard singing Swift’s hit track “Style.” People also wrote endearing messages, seemingly to respond with compassion following the terror threats.

Joining in on the sing-a-long, all the way back in America, was comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who posted an Instagram video of her singing a revised version of Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

“We’re stuck at an airpot gate,” Glaser, the devout Swifty, sang.

“On our way to Vienna on a flight that was late. Oh!” a woman who appears to be Glaser’s younger sister, Lauren Glaser, sings along.

“Planning outfits and singing songs,” Glaser comes back in.

“We had no idea how things could go wrong,” her sister belted

“Then we get a text from our mom,” Glaser sang.

“That the shows have been canceled because a threat from a bomb,” her sister chimes back in.

And we screamed in a Hudson news,” Glaser said.

“What the hell do I with these goddamn sparkly shoes?” Lauren said.

“I died my hair pink for nothing, we’re f—d,” Glaser concluded.

On Wednesday, Austrian government officials said two suspected extremists: a 19-year-old, who was arrested in the town of Ternitz, south of Vienna; and another person who was apprehended in Vienna, the Associated Press reported. The 19-year-old has been identified as an ISIS sympathizer by authorities, CNN reports. The arrest also included officials obtaining slew of explosive devices, chemicals, as well as 21,o00 in fake cash.

Swift’s next tour stop will be at the Webley Stadium in London, where she will hit the stage five nights in a row, starting Aug. 15. She’ll make her return to the States with a three-night run at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.