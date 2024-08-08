Taylor Swift Fans Make the Best of Canceled Vienna Shows in Group Sing-along After Terror Threat

From a local church playing her songs to Nikki Glaser riffing to the tune of “Cruel Summer,” here’s how they’re coping

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England (Jo Hale/Redferns)

Taylor Swift fans in Austria are finding ways to overcome the sadness they feel after a terrorist threat led to the cancellation of Swift’s concert in Vienna – and one of them is by joining song together.

On Thursday, thousands gathered on the streets of Vienna after thee of Swift’s shows were canceled following a thwarted terror plot that end with two suspects arrested. The Grammy-winning pop star was slated to take the stage at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Instead, Swifties took it upon themselves to play out Swift’s most iconic songs.

the-bear-season-3-taylor-swift-richie
Read Next
‘The Bear’ Season 3 Drops Another Taylor Swift Moment

“Dear Swifties, we feel for you. Here you can sing your heart out,” a sign posted outside of several fans gathered. The message was translated from German to English, using Google translation.

A church also opened itself up to fans to join in song together in the pews. In a series of photos and images posted to X, fans can be heard singing Swift’s hit track “Style.” People also wrote endearing messages, seemingly to respond with compassion following the terror threats.

Joining in on the sing-a-long, all the way back in America, was comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who posted an Instagram video of her singing a revised version of Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

“We’re stuck at an airpot gate,” Glaser, the devout Swifty, sang.

“On our way to Vienna on a flight that was late. Oh!” a woman who appears to be Glaser’s younger sister, Lauren Glaser, sings along.

“Planning outfits and singing songs,” Glaser comes back in.

“We had no idea how things could go wrong,” her sister belted

“Then we get a text from our mom,” Glaser sang.

“That the shows have been canceled because a threat from a bomb,” her sister chimes back in.

And we screamed in a Hudson news,” Glaser said.

“What the hell do I with these goddamn sparkly shoes?” Lauren said.

“I died my hair pink for nothing, we’re f—d,” Glaser concluded.

On Wednesday, Austrian government officials said two suspected extremists: a 19-year-old, who was arrested in the town of Ternitz, south of Vienna; and another person who was apprehended in Vienna, the Associated Press reported. The 19-year-old has been identified as an ISIS sympathizer by authorities, CNN reports. The arrest also included officials obtaining slew of explosive devices, chemicals, as well as 21,o00 in fake cash.

Swift’s next tour stop will be at the Webley Stadium in London, where she will hit the stage five nights in a row, starting Aug. 15. She’ll make her return to the States with a three-night run at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

taylor-swift-eras-tour-paris
Read Next
Taylor Swift's Vienna Concerts Canceled After Thwarted Terror Plot Sees 2 Arrests

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.