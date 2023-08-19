Taylor Swift Visits Jersey for Jack Antonoff, ‘Leftovers’ Star Margaret Qualley’s Wedding

New Jerseyian Swifties were thrilled when Taylor herself was spotted Friday night heading into the rehearsal dinner for actress Margaret Qualley, known for roles in “The Leftovers” and “Maid,” and her fiancé, music producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor was accompanied by Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

Swift’s presence caused such a stir that an entire street in Long Island Beach, New Jersey had to be shut down after fans congregated outside Black Whale and Fish House in an attempt to spot the singer. Much to the disappointment of the hundreds of people who had gathered, the restaurant ultimately closed its curtains at 8:45 p.m.

Taylor Swift's friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff is getting married – she was spotted on Long Beach Island for the occasion.https://t.co/edtxP5yDkt — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) August 19, 2023

The dinner was attended by a number of well-known performers and stars, which included Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne and Qualley’s mother, Andie McDowell.

Swift and Antonoff have worked together since they were first introduced in 2012. The producer worked on a number of Swift’s hit albums, including “1989,” “Folklore” and “Midnights,” and he’s called the singer a “champion” for the music industry.

Antonoff told NME in 2021, “I’ve seen her change the music industry first-hand. She’s amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I’m personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist.”

Qualley and Antonoff have been linked since 2021 and engaged since May 2022.