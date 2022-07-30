After Taylor Swift topped a list of the most carbon-emitting, jet-owning celebrities, her rep stepped up to say that, actually, it wasn’t Swift herself taking all those environmentally unfriendly trips.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her representative told Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

The “Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions” list was put together by British marketing agency Yard, based on data from the CelebrityJets Twitter account.

The jet-tracking account, which was started by a Florida college student, mostly shares stats on the jets of stars like Swift, Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise, so it’s not a “conclusive” list of all jet traffic, as Yard itself noted.

According to CelebrityJets, Swift’s plane has racked up a total of 170 flights and 22,923 minutes in the air so far in 2022, which is 8,293.54 tons of emissions. The account gets its data from ADS-B Exchange, which bills itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”

The list also includes Jay-Z, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey. “Climate criminal” Kylie Jenner, whose infamous 17-minute flight inspired the report, ranked 19 on the list.

Singer Drake also defended his apparent airplane addiction when he was called out for taking several flights in his Boeing 767 that were 14 minutes or less.

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics… nobody takes that flight,” he commented on an Instagram post.