Four years ago, Kardashian West eventually leaked a recording of the phone call between Swift and West, during which Swift seemed to give that blessing, then spoke out for months about how Swift had seemingly “flipped all of a sudden.”
And West said that the “bitch” remark was actually meant as an “endearing term” and that Swift “gave her blessings,” but Taylor’s spokesperson said otherwise.
Friday, the full clip was leaked, showing West clearing the lyrics “I feel Taylor might owe me sex” with Swift, but failing to let her know the full lyric would include calling her a “bitch.”
KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf
Taylor Swift and Kanye West: A Timeline of the Epic Feud (Photos)
In light of the most recent episode in a long history-filled feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, TheWrap looks back at the on again-off again friendship the pair have shared over the last seven years.
Sept. 13, 2009 The beginning of their beautifully tumultuous "relationship" began at the "MTV Video Music Awards."
Taylor Swift is accepting the award for Best Female Video when Kanye storms the stage, grabbs the mic and says, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
Sept. 14, 2009 A distraught Yeezy apologizes to Swift on the "The Jay Leno Show," saying, "It was just very rude, period. I'd like to apologize to her in person."
June 2013 In a change of heart, Kanye West takes back his apology in an interview with the New York Times saying he doesn't "have one regret." Asked later if he regretted apologizing, he said, "'Dark Fantasy' was my long, backhanded apology."
VMAs 2015 Six years after "the incident," Yeezy and Swift are reunited on the VMA's stage -- this time for a different reason. The pop singer presented the rapper with the Vanguard Award. Clearly their friendship is in tact now... or so it seems.
Grammys 2015 Besties again? The two are seen hugging, laughing and posing for pictures together at the 2015 Grammys.
Feb. 2016 West releases the song "Famous" off his "The Life of Pablo" album, which includes the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous."
Swift's reps later release a statement to EW, saying the pop-country singer never gave her approval for the song or its "misogynistic" message.
Later Feb. 2016 Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys and throws major shade at Yeezy in her acceptance speech. "There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success," she says, taking a jab at West's "Famous" lyrics.
July 18 2016 Kim Kardashian breaks the internet (again) when she exposes Swift in a Snapchat video. In her snap, Kardashian shows everyone a recorded conversation between the singer and Yeezy in which she agreed to the lyrics about her in "Famous."
Later the same day Swift took to Instagram to insist she never heard the whole song, especially the reference to her as "that bitch." The pop star concluded, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I never asked to be a part of since 2009."
A history of the pair’s seven years of beef
