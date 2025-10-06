Taylor Swift swiftly rejected the fan-driven idea that she plans to quit music once she gets hitched.

On Monday, Swift appeared on BBC Radio 2’s “The Scott Mills Breakfast Show” and discussed her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.” During the interview host Scott Mills asked if the new project is her “last.”

“What? No,” Swift replied with surprise, which was followed by Mills saying he had heard whispers from fans who believed “The Life of a Showgirl” would be her final act as a singer-songwriter.

“A shockingly offensive thing to say,” Swift said. “It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job … Music for me is …”

That’s when Mills jumped back in to say that maybe fans were just “panicking.”

“I know they love to panic sometimes, but it’s like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” Swift shared of her fiancé and NFL star Travis Kelce, adding that that’s one of the qualities she loves most about him.

“He is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us,” Swift explained. “There’s no point in time where he’s going to be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music. The music thing that I signed up for that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’”

Swift released “The Life of a Showgirl,” her 12th studio album, on Friday. Kelce popped the big question to the billionaire on Aug. 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ” Swift wrote in the caption of their announcement post.

