An old video clip of Taylor Swift saying she won’t be tying the knot until her mid-30s has resurfaced online.

At the time, Swift, who appears to be in her teenage years, was opening up about sharing her personal life through her music during an interview.

“My music is where I’m always going to be personal. I don’t hold anything back in that category,” Swift explained.

At that the interviewer joked that we wouldn’t find out anything about her personal relationships outside of her songs until she was married.

“And we’re not gonna find out until you’re married, and your mom’s here,” the interviewer told her. “So, mom, she’s not allowed to get married until she’s 35.”

“I’m not. No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life.” Swift said without hesitation.

Swift said “yes” to Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, who is also 35, after he popped the question to the Grammy award-winning singer on Tuesday.

“You English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair said in a joint Instagram post.

While on her now-fiancés’ podcast “New Heights” she reiterated her love for numerology and fans have since spotted the calculations behind Swift’s engagement announcement. Swift’s favorite number is 13 and Kelce’s proposal on landed on Aug. 26, which 13 plus 13. The announcement also comes 13 days after Swift appeared on Kelce’s podcast, where she shared that her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” was on its way. Adding fuel to the numerology fire, Swift noted that she’s “13” and Kelce is “87” (his football number), which adds up to a perfect 100.

You can watch the old interview in the clip above.