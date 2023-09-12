Gannett’s USA Today Network has listed a job posting for a Taylor Swift Reporter who would work specifically at The Tennessean.

The outlet describes the candidate they are seeking as “an experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.”

“The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release,” the posting reads. “While also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career. “

Posted Tuesday, the job listing outlines criteria such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, at least five years of journalism experience, content creation, willingness to travel extensively and more.

”Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms,” the listing adds. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.”

Swift recently wrapped up the United States leg of her “Eras” tour, which spans nine of her 10 studio albums and culminates in a three-plus hour show. The European leg starts in November and picks up later in the new year.

“We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms,” the posting concludes. “This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view.”