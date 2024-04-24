Add another record to Taylor Swift’s musical résumé, now that “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” has already crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify in just five days since it dropped on Friday.

Additionally, on Monday, the project became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week within just three days of its release.

Her top five most popular songs at the moment include “Fortnight” with almost 80 million streams, “Down Bad” with 44 million, “The Tortured Poets Department” with almost 43 million and “So Long, London” with 42 million. “Cruel Summer” still reigns supreme with over 2 billion streams.

Swift first announced the arrival of her latest album at the 2024 Grammys. She teased that it had been in the works for two years ever since she turned in “Midnights.”

The first half of the album includes 16 songs, which were thought to be the whole thing until Swift revealed that the body of work was a secret double album, including 15 additional songs with a new cover and title: “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.”

With a total of 31 songs, the album features Post Malone on the first track, “Fortnight,” for which there is also a music video featuring “Dead Poets Society” stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. The only other feature is Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine on Track 8, “Florida!!!”

Longtime collaborators of Swift, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, worked with her to produce the album, which comes in four vinyl variants, each with a bonus song — “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Black Dog” and “The Albatross.”

Clever Swifties also pointed out that certain lyrics teased at the Spotify popup at The Grove during release week were not contained within the first half of the album, before Swift announced extra material hours later at 2 a.m. Eastern time on April 19.