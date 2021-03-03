TCM Reframed

From top left to bottom right: "Gone With the Wind," "7 Brides for 7 Brothers," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (All images courtesy TCM)

Why TCM Is Showing Problematic Films Like ‘Gone With the Wind’ – And Won’t Rule Out Woody Allen Classics

by | March 3, 2021 @ 3:27 PM

“Getting to have discussions in the gray area was something that interested me,” host Alicia Malone says

Movies like “Gone With the Wind,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and John Wayne’s “The Searchers” are all-time Hollywood classics and beloved by many. But they also have material touching on their depiction of nonwhite characters that could make audiences cringe, especially in 2021.

Beginning on Thursday, Turner Classic Movies plans to re-introduce these problematic films in a four-night series called “Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror,” that aims to shed modern light on the history and shortcomings of 14 different classic Hollywood films.

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Believes Revenue Could Skyrocket in the Next 3 Years
Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts
bob chapek disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s First Year Report Card: High Marks for Not ‘Steering it Off a Cliff’
david muir abc news

Even George Stephanopoulos Can’t Deny David Muir’s ‘World News Tonight’ Ratings Turnaround
David Muir George Stephanopoulos

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)
The Voice Season 20 premiere

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place
Mailboxes and newsletters

10 Must-Read Media and Entertainment Newsletters
STAGE 32 + NETFLIX WEBINAR

How Netflix Tapped LA Talent Incubator Stage 32 to Pull in Global Creatives
Golden Globe Awards - Season 78

Early TV Ratings: Golden Globes on Track to Fall to All-Time Low in Key Demo
save our stages pandemic concert theater

Congress Approved $15 Billion to Save Entertainment Venues – Why Has Not a Penny Been Spent So Far?
Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman

What Do We Do About Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi? The Truth Demands Action