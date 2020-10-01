Go Pro Today

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Calls Ted Cruz’s Deflection of Trump’s Proud Boys Comment ‘Weak-Ass’ (Video)

“You’re really going to go with that?” Cuomo said after Cruz brought up that Joe Biden eulogized a KKK member ten years ago

| October 1, 2020 @ 7:19 AM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 7:25 AM
Ted Cruz

Getty Images

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was dumbfounded when guest Ted Cruz deflected to Joe Biden after being asked about President Trump’s failure to denounce white supremacists, and called Cruz’s response a “weak-ass argument.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host and Texas senator went back and forth Wednesday night over comments Trump made during the previous night’s debate.

Cruz started off by reiterating his own condemnation of the hate group Proud Boys, saying, “I think white supremacists, Klansmen, Nazis, are ignorant, bigoted morons.”

Cruz then tried to steer the conversation away from hate groups — and thus, away from Trump’s Tuesday-night directive to the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” ahead of the November election — but Cuomo pressed him on the topic by asking if Trump was “wrong to go soft” on them.

Also Read: Proud Boys Celebrate Trump's 'Stand Back and Stand By' Comments During Debate

Cruz said he wished the president “had been much clearer,” but pivoted to accusing the media of hypocrisy around the issue: “The press is partisan in this regard. Ten years ago — 2010 — Joe Biden gave a eulogy for Robert Byrd, who was a Grand Cyclops of the KKK. That’s ten years ago.”

“You’re going to go with that weak-ass argument here?” asked Cuomo. Byrd was regretful and apologetic for his role in the KKK later in life, which Cuomo called a “complete enlightenment.” The primetime host pointed out that Byrd, a U.S. senator, “spoke about it” and “changed his ways,” coming to stand for the opposite of what the KKK did at the time of his death.

“Chris, have you ever eulogized a Klansman?” asked Cruz. “I haven’t.”

Their conversation continued to devolve, with Cruz accusing Cuomo of insulting him and said that CNN coverage “is just about how much you hate Trump.”

What Cuomo and Cruz’s CNN exchange below:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
  • Jim Parsons Getty
1 of 85

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity COVID-19 cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content