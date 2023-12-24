Fox News host Howard Kurtz found himself in the unusual position of defending rival MSNBC after Sen. Ted Cruz went on a rant against the network. After Kurtz asked Cruz if most media outlets are run by “wild-eyed liberals,” the senator swiftly answered, “Well, for whatever reason, yes. And MSNBC is a rabidly partisan, dishonest institution. They’re not, they don’t cover news, you know.”

After Kurtz attempted to defend MSNBC and asserting that they do, in fact, cover news, Cruz went on, “No, they don’t. I’m going to give you an example. Three weeks ago, I and several other senators forced a vote on the Senate floor on emergency military spending for Israel, because Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer are holding Israel funding hostage for the rest of their political priorities.”

“We forced a vote on the bill the House had passed,” he continued. “You know who didn’t cover it? CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times — it simply didn’t exist. They literally had come from an Israel march to go to the Senate floor and vote against emergency military funding for Israel. And the reason is the corrupt corporate media covers it up and hides it.”

Cruz added, “If you watch CNN, MSNBC, there is no border crisis, doesn’t exist, because they don’t cover those facts.”

“They covered it at times,” Kurtz interjected, but Cruz went on: “The corruption of the media is why, a big part of the reason why Democrats in Congress, in the administration, are so radical.”

“I can tell you feel strongly about it,” Kurtz replied. “I would add that I’m not entirely convinced that all these indictments are purely political in nature, but I know you do.”

Cruz joined Kurtz to promote his book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.” He said of the book, “Every chapter focuses on a different institution that the radical left has taken over. So it starts with universities, it goes from there to K, K through 12. It goes from there to journalism, then government, and big business and big tech, then entertainment, and finally science.”

“So on journalism, you know well, Howard — the world of journalism has changed dramatically,” he added.

Watch the interview with Ted Cruz in the video above.