Republican Senator Ted Cruz and actor who isn’t thrilled with Republicans these days, Seth Rogen, got into a little tiff on social media Friday when one of Cruz’s followers asked what was the first film he saw in theaters.

“‘Fantasia,'” Cruz said. “It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried–I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times.”

Rogen shot back, “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Cruz didn’t take that lying down. “They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican,” he said. “Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

Rogen left that comment unchallenged.

Cruz has been on the hot seat with the left these days (and some on the right) with a Washington Post op-ed labeling him and Senator Josh Hawley “the Constitution’s most dangerous domestic enemies” for “fueling the doubts of a large majority of Republicans about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.” Seven of his Senate colleagues have filed ethics complaints about them, calling for an investigation and “strong disciplinary action.”

This isn’t the first public squabble between Cruz and Rogen. After Cruz condemned President Biden on Twitter for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, Rogen called the Texas senator a “fascist.” Cruz shared a screengrab of Rogen’s comment and wrote, “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.”

Rogen swung back that time, saying, “Haha get f—ed fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f—ing clown.”