Seth Meyers Delighted but Baffled by Tucker Carlson-Ted Cruz Argument: Like ‘Alien vs. Predator’ Sequel Where Predator Is Right | Video

Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz’s unexpected shouting match during an interview this week stunned and delighted many, including Seth Meyers. For the NBC host, watching it was a bit like watching a new “Alien vs. Predator” movie — one where Predator was right.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers dug in a bit on the potential fallout of U.S. military action against Iran, before inevitably highlighting the argument between the former Fox News host and current senator.

“[It was] like watching a sequel to ‘Alien vs. Predator’ called ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This, But the Predator Is Making Some Very Salient Points,’” Meyers joked.

In case you missed it, Cruz sat down for an interview on Carlson’s podcast on Tuesday. As that interview went on, the men eventually discussed a possible U.S. attack on Iran, something Cruz was fully in support of. Carlson, on the other hand, was recently insulted by Donald Trump for opposing the idea.

Carlson pressed Cruz on his knowledge — or rather, lack thereof — of basic facts about Iran, including the population and ethnic makeup of the country.

“You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of the government, and you don’t know anything about the country!” Carlson bellowed through incredulous laughter.

“No, you don’t know anything about the country!” Cruz retorted angrily.

Play video

“Oooh, nice comeback, Ted,” Seth Meyers joked, watching the clip back on Wednesday. “Nice comebaaaack. I’m shocked you didn’t try to pull a ‘Loser says what!’”

That said, Meyers was still thoroughly entertained by watching the men unravel.

“I will say, this whole thing, I’ve never felt more like a Roman Emperor. I just want someone to feed me grapes while I say, ‘Let them fight!’” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.