In “Ted Lasso,” Ted (Jason Sudeikis) won over his boss (Hannah Waddingham) by secretly baking her the most delectable fresh biscuits every day. And Waddingham just won over the Critics Choice Association by telling us that those biscuits (which we would call cookies on this side of the pond) are actually disgusting in real life.

In a video sent to voters on Tuesday, Waddingham invited TV critics to the set of the Apple TV+ comedy — presumably when this whole pandemic thing is over, that is.

“Please do come down and see us. Come and have ‘biscuits with the boss,'” Waddingham said in the video message. “Although, trust me, you don’t want them. That was definitely the greatest acting job in my life. Try eating a bit of dried-out sponge that’s been left in your bathroom in a tiny pink box.”

Like AFC Richmond star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) finally does in the Season 1 finale: Pass.

In the series, “biscuits with the boss” is what Lasso dubbed the morning meetings between himself and Waddingham’s character, Rebecca, who owns the team he coaches for. Rebecca wanted to torpedo AFC Richmond by hiring Lasso, but the charming American instead won everyone over, and then even won a soccer game or two.

The Lasso-baked biscuits, made specially and only for Rebecca, are the tastiest in all of England. Rebecca, who believed them to be boutique-bought, even tasked her assistant with finding the vendor. Not a bad third skill (if we’re counting coaching soccer as his second) for a guy from Kansas City.

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from the U.S. hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis executive produces the comedy alongside Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Apple’s subscriber video on demand (SVOD) service Apple TV+ launched on Nov. 1, 2019.