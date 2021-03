‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Lead Directors Guild TV Nominations

“Ted Lasso” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” have each received two nominations to lead all shows in nominations for the TV categories at the 73rd annual DGA Awards, the Directors Guild of America announced on Monday.

“The Flight Attendant” received the fifth nomination in the comedy series category, while the drama-series nominees were “Ozark,” “The Mandalorian,” “Better Call Saul,” “Homeland” and “Bridgerton.”

Among the nominees were Spike Lee for “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Marielle Heller for “What the Constitution Means to Me” and the late Lynn Shelton for an episode of “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Film nominees will be announced Tuesday. The winners will be announced at the 73rd annual DGA Awards on Saturday, April 10.

The nominations:

DRAMATIC SERIES

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “Wartime”

(Netflix)

Mr. Bateman’s┬áDirectorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk

JON FAVREAU

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”

(Disney+)

Mr. Favreau’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Colin Wilson

First Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas

Additional Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald

VINCE GILLIGAN

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

(AMC)

Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: James Paul Hapsas

First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes

Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine

LESLI LINKA GLATTER

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

(Showtime)

Ms. Glatter’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten

First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

JULIE ANNE ROBINSON

Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”

(Netflix)

Ms. Robinson’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf

***

COMEDY SERIES

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

ZACH BRAFF

Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”

(Apple TV+)

MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You”

(Apple TV+)

SUSANNA FOGEL

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”

(HBO Max)

Ms. Fogel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Bonnie Mu├▒oz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Chris Banks

ERIN O’MALLEY

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party”

(HBO)

Ms. O’Malley’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter

JEFF SCHAFFER

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”

(HBO)

Mr. Schaffer’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton

***

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

SUSANNE BIER

The Undoing

(HBO)

Ms. Bier’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Richard Styles

Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Location Manager: Lauri Pitkus

Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella

SCOTT FRANK

The Queen’s Gambit

(Netflix)

Mr. Frank’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter

THOMAS KAIL

Hamilton

(Disney+)

Mr. Kail’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Backus

First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams

Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito

MATT SHAKMAN

WandaVision

(Disney +)

Mr. Shakman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kane

First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit)

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit)

LYNN SHELTON

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”

(Hulu)

Ms. Shelton’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Brad Yacobian

First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy

Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & “A Promised Land””

(Comedy Central)

Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Susan Faith Locke-Shapiro

CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results”

(HBO)

Mr. Werner’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: John Scott Wilson

Stage Manager: Dino Castelli

Location Manager: Demian Resnick

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

STACEY ANGELES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic”

(Comedy Central)

MARIELLE HELLER

What the Constitution Means to Me

(Amazon)

Ms. Heller’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj

Stage Manager: Nicole Payson

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

(Showtime)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

SPIKE LEE

American Utopia

(HBO)

Mr. Lee’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Nina Shiffman

First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra

Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin

Additional Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno

Location Manager: John Maher

THOMAS SCHLAMME

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

(HBO Max)

Mr. Schlamme’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bond

***

REALITY PROGRAMS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

DAVID CHARLES

Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!”

(Amazon)

Mr. Charles’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Daniel Curran

Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco

JON FAVREAU

The Chef Show, “Tartine”

(Netflix)

Mr. Favreau’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Annie Johnson

KEN FUCHS

Shark Tank, “1211”

(ABC)

Mr. Fuchs’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Amy Barker

Head Stage Manager: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal”

(HBO Max)

Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Manager: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Mega City Block”

(FOX)

Mr. Kim’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher

***

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

KABIR AKHTAR

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night”

(Disney+)

Mr. Akhtar’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson

First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

LARISSA BILLS

On Pointe, “Showtime!”

(Disney+)

DEAN ISRAELITE

The Astronauts, “Countdown”

(Nickelodeon)

RICHIE KEEN

The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom”

(Netflix)

Mr. Keen’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chris Phillips

First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren

AMY SCHATZ

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

(HBO)

***

COMMERCIALS

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

STEVE AYSON

(MJZ)

The Great Chase, Nike – Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

First Assistant Director: John Lowe

NISHA GANATRA

(Chelsea Pictures)

#wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse – AMVBBDO

NICLAS LARSSON

(MJZ)

See the Unseen, VW Touareg – adam&eveDDB

The Parents, Volvo XC60 – Forsman & Bodenfors

MELINA MATSOUKAS

(Prettybird)

You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation

First Assistant Director: Paul Norman

Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson

TAIKA WAITITI

(Hungry Man)

The Letter, Coca-Cola – Wieden & Kennedy London

***

DOCUMENTARY

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW

The Truffle Hunters

(Sony Pictures Classics)

PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED

My Octopus Teacher

(Netflix)

DAVID FRANCE

Welcome to Chechnya

(HBO Max)

AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS

Boys State

(A24)

BENJAMIN REE

The Painter and the Thief

(Elevation Pictures)