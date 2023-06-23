The African American Film Critics Association will honor Jennifer Hudson, Delroy Lindo, Marla Gibbs, “Ted Lasso” and “S.W.A.T.” at the fifth annual AAFCA TV Honors.

Hudson will receive the “We See You” Award, given to performers who demonstrate versatility in their work with consistent excellence in their craft. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”) will receive the “Legacy Award” presented to an artist or institution that inspires others to follow their path.

Marla Gibbs will receive the “Legend Ward” for changing the landscape of TV and Film.

The “Inclusion Award” will go to AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso,” for its ability to “prioritize representation of people from all walks of life.” CBS’ “S.W.A.T.,” produced by Sony, will receive the “Impact Award” for its influential storylines and performances to the African American community.

On July 19, the AAFCA will also announce winners in 14 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best TV Drama, Best New Show, Breakout Star, Best Ensemble, Best Writing, Best TV Directing and more. The winners will be recognized and celebrated alongside the honorees at a luncheon on August 27.

President and co-founder of the AAFCA Gil Robertson will preside over the event. The AAFCA TV Honors launched in 2019 to spotlight achievement in television and streaming, especially entertainment that represents the Black diaspora.

The honorees of 2022 included “Bel-Air,” “Swagger,” “Women of the Movement” and Salli Richardson for “The Gilded Age.” “Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson was awarded Best TV Comedy as well as the Breakout Star Award.

Robin Thede, creator and star of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” won for Best Writing. Courtney B. Vance won Best Male TV Actor for “61st Street,” and Issa Rae’s “Insecure” won the “Impact Award,” which was accepted by Kendrick Sampson and Yvonne Orji on the series’ behalf.