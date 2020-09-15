Ted Sarandos Elected Chair of Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees

The Academy Museum’s board of trustees has elected Netflix’s Ted Sarandos as chair, as well as elected Miky Lee as vice-chair and Jim Gianopulos as treasurer. Kimberly Steward has been re-elected as secretary.

The Academy Museum is working toward an opening on April 2021 following next year’s Oscars after years of delays. Sarandos fills the role after former NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer stepped down from his role as trustees chair. Meyer had served in the role since its creation in 2017. Sarandos served in the role in the interim after previously being the museum’s vice chair.

“Growing up a movie lover, I always wished for a place like the Academy Museum–somewhere I could lose myself in the magic of film. I am both honored and inspired to serve as chair, alongside the magnificent Board of Trustees and museum staff, as we work towards our April 2021 opening,” Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in a statement.

“It is a privilege to work with such an esteemed board of trustees, whose vision, expertise, and wealth of experience is helping to shape the Academy Museum into the premier film destination in the world. We are taking great strides toward our opening with the leadership and guidance of Ted Sarandos, Miky Lee, Jim Gianopulos, Kimberly Steward and the entire Board,” Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum, said in a statement.

The full list of the Academy Museum’s board of trustees includes: Ted Sarandos, chair; Miky Lee, vice-chair; Kimberly Steward, secretary; Jim Gianopulos, treasurer; Patricia S. Bellinger, Jason Blum, Arnaud Boetsch, Olivier de Givenchy, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Ryan Murphy, Isis Mussenden, Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin, Regina K. Scully, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kevin Yeaman.

Meyer stepped down as chair of the Academy Museum last month after he disclosed that an unnamed individual tried to “extort” him and “falsely implicate” NBCUniversal in the wake of a “consensual” extramarital affair with a woman eight years ago.

The Academy Museum before the coronavirus was meant to open in December 2020, but will now be delayed along with the Oscars to April 2021. The museum will feature inaugural exhibits curated by Spike Lee and Pedro Almodóvar, a retrospective on the work of animation master Hayao Miyazaki and other exhibits surrounding the making of “The Matrix,” “The Wizard of Oz” and the history of the Academy Awards.

