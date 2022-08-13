Teddy Ray, Stand-Up Comedian Featured on ‘Pause With Sam Jay,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles-based comedian who appeared on shows like “Pause With Sam Jay” and “All Def Comedy,” has died, Comedy Central confirmed Friday. Details about the cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed. Ray was 32.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” read Comedy Central’s tweet. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Ray was a fixture in LA’s comedy scene, featuring in the lineups of many live and televised stand-up shows. In 2017, he scored spots on MTV improv competition show “Wild N’ Out,” “Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest” and HBO’s “All Def Comedy.”

He also appeared on Comedy Central’s “Playlist With Jak Knight,” led by the recently deceased writer-comedian. “It took me forever to type this i ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful,” Ray wrote in a tribute to Knight after his death on Jul. 14. “Love you 4ver Jak Knight.”

Ray, who often performed at comedy clubs like the Improv and The Laugh Factory, made a number of appearances on internet and TV series in the last year. Along with Snooki, Adam Rippon, Tori Spelling and more, he co-hosted MTV’s “Messyness.” He also participated in Def Digital’s comedy competition show “Cancel Court.” Recently, he appeared in two episodes of “Pause With Sam Jay” on HBO. Before his passing, Ray completed work on the TV series “Scroll Wheel of Time.”

Many of the comedy institutions Ray frequented joined his fellow comics in mourning the rising star. Hollywood Improv thanked him “for all the laughs you gave us,” writing: “We are absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of @teddyraycomedy. He was so funny and kind and always crushed. We love you Teddy, our hearts break for your family and the comedy community.”

“Rest well Teddy,” tweeted “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson. “The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much. pic.twitter.com/pa2MZa8Vzw — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) August 13, 2022

“Every time we worked together he treated me like a brother. He was one of the funniest and nicest people I’ve ever met,” wrote Adam Rippon. “I’m grateful for all the fun and laughs we’ve had together. Rest In Peace, Teddy. Love you my friend.”

Read below for more tributes to Ray.

Rest In Peace Teddy. He was and will always be the heart of our Messyness show. Sending my condolences & so much love to his family. Messy besties forever 🙏🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/ESV0iQyMgY — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) August 13, 2022

We really losing the funniest niggas man …. I can’t — Sam Jay (@SamJayComic) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray was one of my first comedy friends. He was pure joy and treated me like family. He made me laugh until I cried regularly, effortlessly. His energy was infectious.



Every second I spent with him was magical and I’m so grateful. I will miss him for the rest of my life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOyIEJwKSW — Jessica Michelle Singleton (@JMScomedy) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth. @TeamTeddyRay pic.twitter.com/IINKJcVjob — Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 13, 2022

rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022

Fuckin legend RIP Teddy Ray https://t.co/3FmNiB9dJC — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) August 13, 2022

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

Every single thing Teddy Ray ever said was both cool as shit and hilarious. And true. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/pTtlXi1oxY — Michael Christmas (@MickeyChristmas) August 12, 2022

Damn. RIP Teddy Ray. He was a real one. — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 13, 2022