“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham and eight other women have accused Northern California mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault, and he has subsequently resigned.

The 38-year-old mayor of Windsor, California, announced his resignation Friday to the citizens of the quiet town following over a month of public outcry. The statement denies all allegations against him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman,” the statement reads.

Foppoli also suggested that Abraham’s claim was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle’s previous reporting on him.

“I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida, is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year,” the statement said. “She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

Abraham accuses Foppoli of sexually assaulting her in March while he was visiting Palm Beach. According to the Chronicle, she contacted police six days before an investigation detailing some of the other women’s accusations was published. Those accusations include forced oral copulation and rape.

The reality star’s lawyer, Spencer Kuvin, says his client has already substantiated her claims with hard evidence.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof,” Kuvin said. “We believe it is in felony territory.”

“He should have done the right thing a long time ago,” town council member Debora Fudge said of Foppoli’s resignation.

Foppoli and Abraham have both denied requests for further comment.