Paramount+ revealed the official trailer for its upcoming film “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” during Brazil’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP).

The film, which was written and produced by Jeff Davis, is set to premiere on Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

“A full moon resizes in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged,” reads a description of the movie via a press release. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Tyler Hoechlin is set to reprise his role as Derek Hale. He will be joining castmates Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

In addition, the trailer’s debut was coupled with a clip of “Wolf Pack,” a new original series based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. The series will tell the stories of a “teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” per a press release. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Both the trailer for “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolfpack” were both revealed during a joint panel for the shows.

The series will star Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

