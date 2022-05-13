‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: Tyler Hoechlin to Return as Derek Hale

Tyler Hoechlin is reprising his role as Derek Hale for the upcoming Paramount+ film “Teen Wolf The Movie.”

Hoechlin played the character of Derek, one of many fan favorites from the MTV show, from 2011-2014 on the series and again for a trio of episodes in 2017. He’ll also serve as a producer on the film from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television. Tyler Posey is also a producer.

Here’s the official logline for the film, which is a sequel of sorts to the series: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced,” per the streamer.

Hoechlin joins a cast that includes Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

Dylan O’Brien previously revealed he would not be returning for the show.

Hoechlin currently plays Clark Kent/Superman in The CW’s “Superman & Lois.”

He is represented by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein & Kohner.