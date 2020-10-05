Go Pro Today

‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Jenji Kohan-produced series debuted in August

| October 5, 2020 @ 1:46 PM Last Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 2:03 PM
Teenage Bounty Hunters

Tina Rowden/Netflix

Netflix has canceled “Teenage Bounty Hunters” after one season, TheWrap has learned.

The comedy, executive produced “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, debuted back in August with a 10-episode first season.

The series starred Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair (Fellini) Wesley, who joined forces with a veteran bounty hunter to “dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex.”

Also Read: 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season and Making-Of Documentary Hit Netflix Early

The series was created by Kathleen Jordan, with Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth and Blake McCormick (“Mad Men”) serving as executive producers. Jordan is a co-executive producer.

The series debuted to largely positive reviews from critics but little buzz compared to other Netflix originals like “The Umbrella Academy” and “Lucifer.”

News of the show’s cancellation comes the same day the streamer announced it would not proceed with a fourth and final season of “GLOW,” another popular Netflix original, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The wrestling dramedy, also produced by Kohan and Hermann, joined the streamer’s “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The Society” in getting axed over scheduling and budget concerns related to the pandemic.

17 Female US Presidents in Movies and TV, From Geena Davis to Gina Rodriguez (Photos)

  • female president
  • kisses for my president female us president polly bergen
  • hail to the chief female president patty duke ABC
  • mafia christina applegate female president
  • commander in chief geena davis female president ABC
  • prison break patricia wettig female president Fox
  • 24 cherry jones female president Fox
  • veep female president julia louis dreyfus HBO HBO
  • veep female president HBO
  • sela ward independence day resurgence female president Sony
  • purge election year president Netflix
  • Supergirl Lynda Carter The CW
  • house of cards final season robin wright hail to the chief Netflix
  • homeland elizabeth marvel president Showtime
  • Bellamy Young Kerry Washington Scandal ABC
  • Long Shot Lionsgate
  • Diary of a Future President Disney+
1 of 18

While Hillary Clinton lost her 2016 bid to become the first woman to lead the U.S., there have been onscreen trailblazers who’ve occupied the Oval Office

View In Gallery

Related Content