You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Telemundo ranked as the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network across primetime for the third week in a row, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Building on its previous two-week victory over Univision, Telemundo’s primetime programming averaged 1.1 million total viewers during the week of March 11, soaring over the total viewership brought in by Univision by 14%, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

Telemundo also outpaced Univision in both key demographics, with Telemundo averaging 356,000 viewers in the 18-49 key broadcast demo — up 18% from Univision — and 117,000 viewers among adults 18-34 — up 26% from Univision.

When considering just Monday to Friday primetime, the NBCUniversal-owned network brought in an average total viewership of 1.3 million total viewers — marking a 13% lead compared to Univision — thanks to the network’s broadcasts of reality series “La Casa de los Famosos” and longrunning drama series “El Señor de los Cielos.”

Telemundo also averaged 398,000 viewers among adults 18-49, and 133,000 viewers among adults 18-34 during its 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekday primetime, outpacing Univision by 18% and 29% in the respective demos. The network also stood as the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network during each hour of primetime throughout the week among both key demos.

In addition to winning the weekdays, the network also stood as the No. 1 Spanish-language broadcast network on Sunday nights among total viewers and adults 18-49 for the last six consecutive weeks, excluding Super Bowl Sunday, due to viewership boost from “La Casa de los Famosos’” Sunday night gala and “Pica y Se Extiende.” This Sunday’s primetime programming brought in 1.1 million total viewers on average and 297,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The network’s dominance builds on recent ratings wins, including Saturday’s “El Clásico de México” match between rivals Club América and Guadalajara, which broadcasted live at at 10:30 p.m. ET. The live event ranked as the most-watched Spanish-language TV program of the day as it scored over than 1.3 million total viewers, 658,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo and 265,000 viewers in the 18-34 demo. When combining multiplatform viewing, the match reached 1.7 million viewers, marking a 14% uptick from last year’s game.