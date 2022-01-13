Telemundo to Get Content Hub on Peacock

Telemundo is getting its own content hub on NBCUniversal’s Peacock called Tplus.

Tplus will launch its first content on Peacock in the fall, all of which will be available on Peacock’s paid tier. Last May, Telemundo launched a streaming-focused studio. The studio has already been in development on “Armas de Mujer” for the streaming service.

It joins seven other projects in development to go under Tplus from the likes of Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content and A3. NBCU Telemundo Enterprises also signed a first look development deal with Bianca Quesada’s ARCUS Studios, a production company dedicated to “expanding the aperture of the Latina)e)o)x narrative.” Telemundo will significantly expand its library on Peacock as well.

“As the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., we are tapping into our deep production expertise and understanding of our audience to launch Tplus, the first and only content brand at scale focused on serving US Hispanics who feel 100% Latino and 100% American,” said Beau Ferrari, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Peacock to unveil this innovative streaming offering and provide culturally-relevant entertainment, news and sports to reach the widest Hispanic audience possible across language, across genres and across platforms.”

“As the streaming home for Telemundo programming, we are focused on continuing to expand the Peacock catalog with premium content that resonates with Hispanic audiences everywhere,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International. “By tapping into the expertise of our partners at Telemundo, we will provide customers with bold new originals, must-stream beloved franchises, and the biggest live sporting events that complement Peacock’s massive library of original, current, and classic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, all in one place.”

“The Tplus titles we introduced today – along with many more in the pipeline – will resonate with diverse audiences who live their lives across language, countries, and cultures but always want to see the best stories come to life on screen,” said Romina Rosado, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hispanic Streaming, NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our unique connection with the wide range of U.S. Hispanic viewers, coupled with increased streaming consumption of more diverse, multilingual content, and Peacock’s scale will quickly position Tplus as the go-to destination for best-in-class Hispanic content.”

NBCU Telemundo Enterprises also announced that Telemundo owned stations will be launching their own local news streaming channels later this year in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico.