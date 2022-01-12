squid game

Netflix

The ‘Squid Game’ Effect: Overseas Producers Are Cashing in Amid the Foreign-Language Streaming Boom

by | January 12, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”This isn’t just even an American phenomenon,“ one international producer says

The Streaming Wars have gone global — and nobody knows that better than Kim Ji-yeon. Kim, the CEO of Siren Pictures, saw his company’s star rise just as dramatically as its most famous production: Netflix’s world-conquering “Squid Game.”

“It definitely raised our profile,” Kim told TheWrap over email through a translator. “People tend to think that the reputation of a production company is not determined by a single project, but the unprecedented international success of ‘Squid Game’ undoubtedly put us on the map globally and enhanced our reliability as a production company to reckon with.”

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

aziz ansari

Surprise Aziz Ansari Comedy Special Coming to Netflix This Month
the-book-of-boba-fett-temura-morrison-image

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Seizes Top Spot as Most In-Demand New Show
KIMI

‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Leads Tech Thriller From Director Steven Soderbergh (Video)
Georgia Bulldogs

Broadcast Ratings Drop as ESPN Scores With College Football Championship Game

Can TikTok’s Algorithm Changes Stop the Spread of Harmful Content?
Scream 5 box office

This Year’s Box Office Faces a Brutal Start, Made Worse by Omicron
Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie (Images courtesy of Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie Join Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’
Call Me Kat

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 Premiere Enjoys Final Sunday of NFL Regular Season
Lily-Collins-in-Emily-in-Paris

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

Why Nobody in the Industry Uses the Word ‘TV’ Anymore

The 9 Best ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Outfits, Ranked (Photos)