Television Academy Sets FYC Televerse Festival’s 2026 Return

Over 2,500 people attended the inaugural festival which provides workshops, screenings and cast reunions for fans and voters

James Weaver, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston and Kathryn Hahn of "The Studio" attend the TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
James Weaver, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston and Kathryn Hahn of "The Studio" attend the TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Television Academy’s Televerse Festival will return for 2026, giving fans and voters a greater glimpse into television’s biggest hits.

The FYC-centric festival brought in over 2,500 attendees this August from the general public and entertainment industry. The 2026 festival will take place from Aug. 14 to 16 at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

“The inaugural Televerse showed the value of a festival that connects creators with one another and with the fans who support their work,” Cris Abrego, Television Academy chair, said. “In 2026, we are expanding that vision with programming that highlights the most established voices in our medium, showcases new talent and breakthrough performances, explores emerging creative approaches and technologies, and spotlights the leaders who are shaping the evolution of our business.”

Abrego added that the festival reflects the Academy’s commitment to engaging with fans whose passion helps drive television production and viewership.

Last year’s Televerse Festival feaured panels from Emmy Award-winning shows like “Hacks,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Studio” and “The Pitt,” to name a few. The three-day event also featured panels from industry professionals on how television is made, IP & licensing, screenwriting and inclusion.

The 2025 event included over 40 interactive workshops, exclusive screenings of upcoming shows, cast reunions and FYC events, featuring over 100 stars of Emmy-nominated series. Emmy voters had access to to Television Academy-sanctioned “For Your Consideration” panels that took place ahead of the final round of Emmy voting.

The Television Academy said several industry partners across the networks, studios and streamers have already committed to Televerse 2026, but full programming announcements are slated for early 2026.

Left: “Bones” stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel (Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage), Right: Henry Winkler (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Read Next
Television Academy's First Televerse Festival Sets 'Bones' Reunion Panel, Henry Winkler Acting Class

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments