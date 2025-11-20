Television Academy Sets FYC Televerse Festival’s 2026 Return

The Television Academy’s Televerse Festival will return for 2026, giving fans and voters a greater glimpse into television’s biggest hits.

The FYC-centric festival brought in over 2,500 attendees this August from the general public and entertainment industry. The 2026 festival will take place from Aug. 14 to 16 at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

“The inaugural Televerse showed the value of a festival that connects creators with one another and with the fans who support their work,” Cris Abrego, Television Academy chair, said. “In 2026, we are expanding that vision with programming that highlights the most established voices in our medium, showcases new talent and breakthrough performances, explores emerging creative approaches and technologies, and spotlights the leaders who are shaping the evolution of our business.”

Abrego added that the festival reflects the Academy’s commitment to engaging with fans whose passion helps drive television production and viewership.

Last year’s Televerse Festival feaured panels from Emmy Award-winning shows like “Hacks,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Studio” and “The Pitt,” to name a few. The three-day event also featured panels from industry professionals on how television is made, IP & licensing, screenwriting and inclusion.

The 2025 event included over 40 interactive workshops, exclusive screenings of upcoming shows, cast reunions and FYC events, featuring over 100 stars of Emmy-nominated series. Emmy voters had access to to Television Academy-sanctioned “For Your Consideration” panels that took place ahead of the final round of Emmy voting.

The Television Academy said several industry partners across the networks, studios and streamers have already committed to Televerse 2026, but full programming announcements are slated for early 2026.