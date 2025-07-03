Television Academy Foundation Launches ‘Access: Behind the Screens’ Program With ‘Overcompensating’ Team

The Television Academy Foundation is ready to go behind the screens to give students and early career professionals unprecedented access to the industry — all with the help of the people behind “Overcompensating.”

The Prime Video series creator/star Benito Skinner and showrunner Scott King will launch the first-ever iteration of the new ‘Access: Behind the Screens’ program, the foundation announced on Thursday. The free, virtual conversation will take place on July 14.

“As platforms like TikTok and Instagram launch talented voices into the spotlight, the next big leap is turning digital momentum into a television career,” per the press release.

Going forward, ‘Access: Behind the Screens’ will feature similar masterclass workshops and panel discussions in order to give the next generation “an insider’s guide to a career in the media industry.”

“With ‘Access: Behind the Screens,’ the Foundation is proud to launch a free, dynamic program that pulls back the curtain on the television industry,” TAF chair Tina Perry said in a statement. “Through exclusive masterclasses and panels featuring talent, executives, agents and other top professionals, this series provides college students and early career individuals with an invaluable insider’s guide to building a successful career in television.”

“Overcompensating” Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.