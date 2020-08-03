Telluride Lineup Includes ‘Ammonite,’ ‘The Duke,’ ‘Nomadland’ for Canceled Festival

Though the festival has been canceled, the Telluride Film Festival has announced its lineup for what would have been its 47th edition.

Among the films that would’ve premiered include Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” Roger Michell’s “The Duke” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

The festival was originally scheduled to run between September 3-7, but the festival has been working in partnership with the other fall fests, including Toronto, Venice and New York, and encourages audiences to support these films at those events.

“Though we aren’t able to present our program in-person as planned, we still want to announce the lineup to bring attention to these brilliant films,” Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger said in a statement. “We’ve listed everything we know about screening opportunities so that audiences may watch as many of these films as possible. The Festival will continue to do everything in its power to champion and promote this artform and the people who create it.”

Some of the other notable titles include a documentary on the Bee Gees from Frank Marshall, Gia Coppola’s “Mainstream,” “Ricky Staub’s “Concrete Cowboy” and Werner Herzog’s next documentary “Fireball,” not all of which have other planned premieres as of yet. Focus Features would’ve also debuted “The Way I See It,” the latest documentary from “John Lewis: Good Trouble” director Dawn Porter about former White House photographer Pete Souza.

The festival even still named its Silver Medallion Awards for 2020, recognizing Sir Anthony Hopkins for his film “The Father,” Kate Winslet for “Ammonite” and Zhao for “Nomadland.”

Telluride additionally announced its shorts program, with three different programs curated by Gregory Nava and Barry Jenkins.

“The Student Prints program is always exciting and surprising, discovering the fresh new voices in cinema today,” Nava said in a statement. “This year’s program features diverse filmmakers from around the globe. From the heartbreaking story of a Venezuelan refugee, to a surreal trip by Australian schoolgirls at a shopping mall, to the harrowing story of two young indigenous sisters escaping violence in Colombia, to a delightful comedy of a chubby, shy, nerd seeking some kind of human connection in modern-day Denmark, these films are dramatic, humorous, poignant and moving, showing that the future of cinema is in good hands.”

“Despite the fog of madness that’s pervaded the lives of everyone inhabiting this spinning rock we call home, this year’s Filmmakers of Tomorrow program is proof positive that both life and The Show will indeed go on,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Spanning numerous continents and forms and stylings, the group of shorts submitted to this year’s festival was just as fine as ever and, to my delight, incredibly representative of the madness swirling in this most radical of times. As we move forward from the ashes of upheaval with a renewed focus on the shared experiences that unite us, this fantastic group of shorts illustrates that the ‘empathy machine of cinema’ is alive and well.”

See the full lineup of features below, including some details about how to watch select films that will be playing at other festivals:

THE SHOW

“After Love” (dir. Aleem Khan, UK, 89 min)

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (dir. Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, USA, 102 min) – How to watch: In select theaters Sept. 9, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 18

“The Alpinist” (dir. Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, USA, 92 min) – How to watch: Follow @redbulldocs for screening updates

“Ammonite” (dir. Francis Lee, UK, 117 min) – How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Andrey Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer” (dir. Andrey A. Tarkovsky, Italy-Russian Federation-Sweden, 97 min)

“Apples” (dir. Christos Nikou, Greece-Poland-Slovenia, 90 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“The Automat” (dir. Lisa Hurwitz, USA, 79 min) – How to watch: follow at Facebook.com/THEAUTOMATthemovie for screening updates

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” – (dir. Frank Marshall, USA, 111 min)

“Charlatan” (dir. Agnieszka Holland, Czech Republic-Ireland-Poland-Slovakia, 118 min) – How to watch: screening at the now in-progress Transilvania International Film Festival

“Concrete Cowboy” (dir. Ricky Staub, USA, 111 min) – How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Dear Mr. Brody” (dir. Keith Maitland, USA, 97 min)

“The Duke” (dir. Roger Michell, UK, 96 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), theatrical release Spring 2021

“The Father” (dir. Florian Zeller, UK-France, 97 min) – How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds” (dir. Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, UK-USA, 97 min) – How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Stream on Apple+ (date TBD)

“Ibrahim” (dir. Samir Guesmi, France, 84 min) – How to watch: French release Dec. 9

“Mainstream” (dir. Gia Coppola, USA, 94 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“Mandibules” (dir. Quentin Dupieux, France, 77 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), French release Dec. 2

“MLK/FBI” (dir. Sam Pollard, USA, 104 min) – How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” (dir. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri, Sweden, 93 min)

“Never Gonna Snow Again” (dir. Małgorzata Szumowska, co-dir. Michał Englert, Poland-Germany, 113 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“Nomadland” (dir. Chloé Zhao, USA, 108 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Telluride From Los Angeles Drive-In Screening (Sept. 11), New York Film Festival (Sept. 25-Oct. 11), theatrical release Fall 2020

“Notturno” (dir. Gianfranco Rosi, Italy-France-Germany, 100 min) – How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

“Pray Away” (dir. Kristine Stolakis, USA, 101 min)

“There Is No Evil” (dir. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-Iran, 152 min) – How to watch: theatrical and virtual release at www.KinoMarquee.com by end of 2020

“To the Moon” (dir. Tadhg O’Sullivan, Ireland, 76 min) – How to watch: Venice Days Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

“Torn” (dir. Max Lowe, USA, 92 min)

“The Truffle Hunters” (dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Italy-USA-Greece, 84 min)

“Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” – (dir. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, USA, 86 min)

“The Way I See It” (dir. Dawn Porter, USA, 100 min)

LONG SHORTS

“The Letter Room” (dir. Elvira Lind, USA, 32 min) – How to watch: coming soon to topic.com

“Linda and the Mockinbirds” (dir. James Keach, USA, 40 min) – How to watch: visit https://www.lindaandthemockingbirds.com for film updates

“Paws in Prison” (dir. Bill Guttentag, USA, 31 min)

“The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima” (dir. Otto Bell, Japan-USA, 35 min) – How to watch: Rhode Island International Film Festival (Aug. 4-9), Docs Without Borders Film Festival

“When We Were Bullies” (dir. Jay Rosenblatt, USA, 36 min) – How to watch: visit https://www.jayrosenblattfilms.com for film updates

STUDENT PRINTS

“Border” (dir. Shu Zhu, Ino Yang Popper, AFI, USA, 4 min) – How to watch: stream at https://www.inoyangpopper.com/work/border

“Forever” (dir. Mitch McGlocklin, USC, USA, 7 min) – How to watch: visit www.mitch.cool for film updates

“Metamorphosis” (dir. Xi Wang, USC, USA, 4 min) – How to watch: visit https://www.jakexwang.com/metamorphosis for film updates

“Peeps” (dir. Sophie Somerville, Victorian College of the Arts, Australia, 17 min) – How to watch: screen at sophiesomerville.com/peeps

“Silento” (dir. Esteban García Vernaza, Columbia University, Colombia, 11 min) – How to watch: will screen online at the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival (Aug. 27-Sept. 6)

“Something to Believe In” (dir. Fany de la Chica, Columbia University, Spain, 13 min) – How to watch: screen at https://vimeo.com/302953733/271561fba8

“Under the Heavens” (“Seiva Bruta”) (dir. Gustavo Milan, NYU, Brazil, 17 min) – How to watch: Rhode Island International Film Festival (Aug. 4-9), RIIFF virtual screening at http://www.film-festival.org (Aug. 4-16), screen at www.nanuchafilms.com

“Viktor On the Moon” (dir. Christian Arhoff, National Film School of Denmark, Denmark, 28 min)

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

“Da Yie” (dir. Anthony Nti, Belgium-Ghana, 20 min) – How to watch: Brussels Short Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Off-Courts Trouville (Sept. 4-12), DC Shorts Film Festival (Sept. 10-23), Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (Sept. 16-27), screen online https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dayieshortfilm

“Gramercy” (dir. Jamil McGinnis, Pat Heywood, USA, 23 min) – How to watch: will screen online at the Locarno Film Festival (Aug. 9-15)

“Unforgivable” (dir. Marlén Viñayo, El Salvador, 36 min) – How to watch: DMZ Docs (Sept. 17-24)

CALLING CARDS

“Benjamin, Benny, Ben” (dir. Paul Shkordoff, Canada, 7 min)

“Bittu” (dir. Karishma Dev Dube, India-USA, 17 min) – How to watch: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (Sept. 16-27), visit https://www.facebook.com/bittushortfilm/ for film updates

“Community Gardens” (dir. Vytautas Katkus, Lithuania, 15 min) – How to watch: La Guarimba Film Festival (Aug. 7-12), Minikino Film Week (Sept. 4-12), visit https://www.lightsonfilm.com/communitygardens.html for film updates

“David” (dir. Zachary Woods, USA, 11 min)

“I, Julia” (dir. Arvin Kananian, Sweden, 14 min)

“Leave of Absence” (dir. Anton Sazonov, Russian Federation, 12 min) – How to watch: visit antonsazonov.com for film updates

“The Lost Astronaut” (dir. Ben Proudfoot, USA, 13 min) – How to watch: screen at https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000006865864/almost-famous-the-lost-astronaut.html