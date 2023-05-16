“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is hardly known for being understated (yes, she’s the one that famously flipped table) but even she was taken about by her wedding day hair.

Bravo just released a trailer for her standalone wedding special to Luis Ruelas, “Teresa Gets Married.” The season finale, titled “Flappers of Fury,” airs tonight, while “Teresa Gets Married” will air on May 23 at 8pm ET/PT. Following that, a three-part “RHONJ” reunion.

A logline for the special reads:

Days after the explosive Prohibition Party, Teresa and Louie prepare to celebrate the wedding of their dreams. With news of Melissa and Joe not attending, Teresa and her family make the best of the circumstances and celebrate with their chosen family. Jennifer and Dolores join Teresa as bridesmaids while Margaret, Danielle, Jackie and Jen Fessler attend as guests. Margaret is torn between keeping the peace with Teresa and supporting her friendship with Melissa.

However, the actual trailer for the wedding day is far more compelling.

It opens with a slew of “Real Housewives” guests from other cities in the franchise, including Alexia Nepola (“Miami”), Kenya Moore (“Atlanta”), Dorinda Medley (“New York”), Phaedra Parks (“Atlanta”) Ashley Darby (“Potomac”) and Chanel Ayan (“Dubai”).

“I want our wedding to be sexy, hot,” the bride-to-be says in her confessional. But apparently a burlesque dancer proves to be too hot for some.

And then of course, there’s the centerpiece — Teresa’s towering tresses. Giudice’s makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio and hair stylist Lucia Casazza broke down the reality star’s $10,000 “go big or go home” bridal hair for People. If you’ve ever wanted to see what $7,000 worth of “luxury extensions” looks like held up by 1,500 bobby pins, here’s your chance.

“It’s so big!” Giudice says in disbelief.

“Hair’s supposed to be an accent, not the main event,” bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin adds.

Aydin and Dolores Catania serve as bridesmaids, while castmates Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider and Jen Fessler are also in attendance.

Noticeably absent are Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but their presence is definitely felt.

Check out the “Teresa Gets Married” trailer above.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.