‘Real Housewives of New York’ Legacy Cast to Take ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ on Peacock

The OGs of NYC are coming back.

Six legacy cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York City” — Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley — will reunite for an epic getaway to St. Barths. The news was announced at the NBC Upfront on Monday.

The “Legacy” series was originally touted as a spin-off on Bravo, but these women will be filmed as part of Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Season 5 will officially be titled “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.”

Singer and de Lesseps are original cast members, with Killoren Bensimon joining in Season 2, Morgan in Season 4, Taekman in Season 5, and Medley in Season 7.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” ended in 2021 without a reunion — a first in “Housewives” history. The season had been filmed during COVID and the racial reckoning in the country following the murder of George Floyd.

At the time, Bravo stated “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner. It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The show — in that iteration — was later canceled and a whole new cast brought in.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” starring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield will debut on July 16, 2023. Bravo dropped a promo featuring the new cast during the upfront:

Next stop: a new era. An all-new season of #RHONY begins July 16th! pic.twitter.com/oL6diuS9mg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

There’s no word on when “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” will film or air.

Shed Media will produce “Ultimate Girls Trip” with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, John Paparazzo, Lauren Volonakis, Barrie Bernstein and Andy Cohen executive producing.