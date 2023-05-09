The news of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce after 12 years of marriage sent shockwaves through the Bravoverse.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star met her future husband during Season 3 of the popular Bravo reality show, and their wedding and relationship was chronicled in a wedding special and the series “Don’t Be Tardy,” which itself ran for eight seasons.

Andy Cohen, who serves as an executive producer on “RHOA” and hosts its reunions, said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” he was “very surprised” of their split.

“That was not the news I ever expected to get,” Cohen said Tuesday on his radio program. “They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul. Very surprised. Sorry to hear that there may be some financial issues. TMZ is reporting that they owe a million dollars to the IRS. Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing. They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

Zolciak and Biermann have six kids total; two from her previous relationships and four together.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce on April 30, stating their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

In addition, Zolciak-Biermann is requesting joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their four youngest children. She also asks for spousal support and for her maiden name to be reinstated.

Personal relationships often undergo added scrutiny on reality shows; none of Zolciak’s “RHOA” Season 1 castmates’ (NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu) — marriages lasted.

Zolciak-Biermann, Snow and Wu will appear as guests on the currently airing season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

