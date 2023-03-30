Things aren’t so peachy for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman in the just-released Season 15 trailer, which debuted on LoveBScott Thursday morning.

Sidora and Pittman, who both filed for divorce earlier this month, are seen struggling before a montage of headlines clipped from various blogs about their divorce fills the screen.

“Are you ready to talk about Ralph?” a producer asks Sidora in her confessional. “Yes,” she replies tearfully. In her amended divorce filing, Sidora accused Pittman of adultery and abuse, so the conversation will surely be a heavy one.

Meanwhile, the cast brings up the shooting at Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze that occurred last September that involved her cousin Melvin Jones. Burruss told TheWrap last month that the women come for her most of the first half of Season 15.

It looks like new romances are in the air for Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton, while Sheree Whitfield takes hers to a freaky new level.

Sanya Richards-Ross returns for her sophomore season with some family drama. The cast remains the same as it was in Season 14.

Longtime fans of the show will enjoy guest appearances from “OG” Atlanta housewives Kim Zolciak Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. Noticeably absent is NeNe Leakes, who sued and later dismissed a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo after leaving the series.

Former “Atlanta” housewife Cynthia Bailey will also appear this season.

As usual, there is a lavish group vacation. This season’s destination is Portugal (which former Miss USA Moore incorrectly calls “Spain”).

Check out the trailer for Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” below:

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.