‘Terminator’ Anime Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is developing an anime-style “Terminator” series, TheWrap has confirmed.

Netflix will team up with Skydance on the series, which will be executive produced and run by “The Batman” co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Skydance holds the rights to the James Cameron-created franchise, which launched with 1984’s “The Terminator” and most recently saw the theatrical release of “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019.

Production I.G, the Japanese anime studio behind such titles as “Ghost in the Shell” and “B: The Beginning,” will produce in partnership with Netflix and Skydance.

Also Read: Netflix Sets Up $100 Million Fund to Help Underrepresented Communities in Entertainment

“‘Terminator’ is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created-and has only grown more relevant to our world over time,” John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president overseeing Japan and anime series, said in a statement. “The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin said. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach ‘Terminator’ in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”