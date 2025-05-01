Tesla Chair Refutes Reports Company Is Looking to Replace Elon Musk

“The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” Robyn Denholm says

Elon Musk wears a Make America Great Again hat. (Credit: Getty Images)
Despite a report to the contrary, it doesn’t sound like DOGE boss Elon Musk will be leaving his other role as Tesla CEO anytime soon. In fact, board chair Robyn Denholm outright denied that possibility as “absolutely false.”

“Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company,” she wrote on X late Wednesday night. “This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published).”

“The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” Denholm concluded.

Musk echoed in a tweet of his own: “It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!”

The updates came hours after the Wall Street Journal published an article saying that “several executive search firms” were contacted to begin work on replacing Musk, per multiple sources.

Meanwhile, last week, the billionaire himself said his time leading the Department of Government Efficiency will “drop significantly” starting in May.

“I’ll have to continue doing [DOGE] probably for the remainder of the president’s term, just to make sure the waste and fraud that we stopped does not come roaring back,” Musk said during the company’s first quarter earnings call on April 22.

